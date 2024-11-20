Brianna Chickenfry Says Zach Bryan Relationship Has Her in 'Intensive Therapy'

After a rough breakup, you end up trying anything to properly get over the other person. Sometimes, you might need a quick rebound, a quick fling with someone else just to remind yourself you still got it. That can be the catalyst to let you know you're still desirable and that there's more fish in the sea. Other times call for an actual professional. You might need someone to help process all of the things you experienced in that relationship. Brianna Chickenfry (LaPaglia) is trying a little bit of everything to help get over Zach Bryan.

Recently, LaPaglia took to TikTok to talk about how she's handling the breakup behind all the Barstool podcast tirades. Moreover, video surfaced of Brianna sitting next to a guy, causing lots of speculation that she's back off the market. However, that's not true at all.

Brianna Chickenfry Trying to Recover From Zach Bryan Breakup

On the contrary, she's still unpacking everything from the relationship with Zach Bryan. "If you guys think I'm ever going to have a boyfriend again? I'm in intensive therapy. I said in my video before that, I'm hanging out with a guy. He's going back to Australia. I'm never going to see him again," Brianna says. "I'm not allowed to live a little? Am I not allowed to smooch a little?"

The public eye scrutinizes and magnifies very normal, human reactions way further than they need to be. It seems kind of ridiculous that Brianna had to react to this at all. It seems as if the public thinks that she would exclusively shrink and wallow in the sadness of her breakup. Sure, there's probably plenty of that but it's not the solution to her problems. The only way you can ever truly get over someone is through action. Whether that's the occasional fling and some professional help, LaPaglia isn't in the wrong.