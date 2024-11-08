Brianna Chickenfry Says Zach Bryan Offered Her $12 Million To Stay Silent About Breakup

Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia is speaking out about her relationship with Zach Bryan. She claims that the singer offered her $12 million to stay quiet.

The singer wanted her to sign a non-disclosure agreement for the cash. In exchange, Chickenfry would not speak out about their relationship or breakup publicly. Brianna made the shocking news on Thursday's episode of her "BFFs" podcast.

She appeared alongside Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. Chickenfry said the singer's team approached her. She said, "After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan's] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options."

Bryan's team explained that they would pay her "the money over the course of three years." In exchange, she would move on and not speak about Bryan.

"They would've been monitoring everything that I do," she said. "I thought about it for a second and I think they tend to forget, I started to forget, that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan]."

Brianna Chickenfry Doesn't Take The Money

She continued, "I'm going to be someone, I'm going to be established [and] I'm going to be successful after him [too]."

While she may not have as much money as Bryan, Chickenfry said she had the moral high ground.

Maybe I'm not going to be selling out stadiums and f-king making hundreds of millions of dollars," she added. "I'm all right where I'm at and I don't want blood money. I don't think you can pay people off that you hurt [and expect] for them to protect you ... offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship [and] keep it a secret, speaks volumes."

Ultimately, she did not accept the money.

"I did not accept any money — will not accept any money — I think it's beneath me. I think that it's f-ked up," LaPaglia also continued.

Portnoy said that Brianna went back and forth on what to do about the $12 million payout.

"That's life-changing money," Portnoy also said. "One hour she'd be like, 'I'm not taking it. F-k that. I'm not taking it.' The next hour [she'd say], 'Too much money, [I] have to take it. How can I pass up $12 million?'"

Chickenfry also added, "From the get-go, I was like ... 'F-k you, I don't want your money,' but then you look at my family, who obviously doesn't have money and comes from nothing and they're like, 'Take the money.'"

Ultimately, she chose not to.