Brianna Chickenfry Says Zach Bryan Freaked Out When She Sang Morgan Wallen

The more information that comes out about this breakup between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry, the more uneasy it all gets. Apparently, you can't even sing along to Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" without the singer/songwriter freaking out about it.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, LaPaglia (AKA Brianna Chickenfry) finally spoke about her ugly breakup with Zach Bryan on her podcast. There, she alleges some extremely toxic and insecure behavior from her ex. Apparently, she couldn't even enjoy other men's music without Bryan having a fit over it. Particularly, he doesn't like LaPaglia playing Morgan Wallen within his household. "One morning, we were out the night before, and one morning I woke up and I was scrolling TikTok, and 'Last night, we let the liquor talk,' was stuck in my head," Brianna says.

Zach Bryan Allegedly Loses Mind at Brianna LaPaglia for Playing Morgan Wallen

"And I walk up the stairs in the New York apartment, and I'm singing, I'm about to make breakfast or something like that... he freaked the f*** out. Like, freaked the f*** out. He could not believe, 'You're singing another man's song under my roof, in this house, that I own.' It was a fight for, I think, a week. It's a Morgan Wallen song. I don't know," Brianna continues.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

That's some truly bizarre stuff if there's even a little bit of truth to it. Additionally, the Barstool podcast guys come to LaPaglia's aid in this whole debacle. They release a "diss track" towards Zach Bryan, defending their friend Brianna after the ugly breakup. It was absolutely terrible, the kind of song you'd expect a couple of lame podcasters to cobble together. Moreover, Zach's label took it down for copyright reasons almost immediately. I'm sure their hearts were in the right place but I think they should stick to mere podcasting instead. Regardless, I doubt this is the last we'll hear about this rough breakup.