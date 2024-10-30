Brianna Chickenfry Returns to Instagram After Zach Bryan Breakup With Huge Chip On Her Shoulder 

Brianna Chickenfry is moving around like a brand new woman lately. Her breakup from Zach Bryan remains an incredibly messy, bizarre state of affairs. It's not quite certain what spurned their split but regardless, it looks like she's finding her footing emotionally. How did we get here though?

Videos by Wide Open Country

Here's a relatively brief recap of what happened between Brianna LaPaglia (I'm not sincerely calling her Chickenfry, sorry) and Zach Bryan. Rumors spark on the internet due to some strange silence between the two on social media. LaPaglia scrambles to try and ease the speculation by emphasizing that they're still together and dealing with normal couple stuff. However, not long after, Zach Bryan goes randomly public with their breakup and asks for privacy. Conversely, his alleged dating app profile also surfaces online, causing many to look at him sideways.

Unfortunately, Brianna had no clue that her current ex would drop the news so suddenly to the public. Regardless, she didn't want to talk about it for a while, still picking up the pieces. "How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then be discarded in a few days? It's really, really heartbreaking and I don't wanna talk about details right now," LaPaglia says.

Nowadays though, Brianna is back on social media. Apparently, she has something of a vengeance with her too.

Brianna LaPaglia Feels Burned and Scorned By Breakup, Puts Chip on Shoulder

Recently, LaPaglia makes her triumphant return to social media. There, she highlights her gratitude for family on her main page. However, her Instagram stories were telling an entirely different tale. One story sees Brianna lament the fact that she uprooted her life for Zach and for love. "Remember when I put my life on pause for a man? Forgive me, I'm only human," she snarks. Moreover, she shrugs off the experience with a new mantra, "I'm literally so fine besties. F**k men and kill 'em all."

On the other side of the spectrum, Zach Bryan is channeling his breakup through previewing music. If nothing else, we'll get some good material from this Brianna breakup.