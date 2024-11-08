Brianna Chickenfry Recalls Toxic Fight at Golden Globes With Zach Bryan

The Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry saga gets uglier and uglier as the days go on. Recently, LaPaglia (her formal name) spoke with co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards for their BFFs podcast. There, she lifts the curtains and candidly speaks about her deeply toxic relationship with her ex Zach Bryan. Brianna details emotional abuse that keeps her trapped in a cycle of unhappiness and apologies.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"After the four months of the love bombing, being the loveliest, best dude ever, it's just like all of a sudden, a switch. There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly and why I'm crying myself to sleep every night," Brianna says. "I don't expect people to understand emotional abuse if you haven't been through it, and I hope you never have to go through it. But if you've been there, you know what I'm talking about. And it was just this constant cycle of like build you up, beat you down, apologize. Over and over and over."

Brianna continues, describing the extremely controlling nature Zach Bryan holds. Additionally, it sours on her, completely rejecting any notions of her own agency. It all comes to a head at the Golden Globes where LaPaglia wears this stunning dress but her boyfriend isn't having it. "He didn't like my dress. He said he didn't want to date someone that presents themselves that way. And he unfollowed me, he unfollowed everyone, and I when I flew home...he ruined my night. Everything good, anything good I did for me, he made sure to ruin it for me," Brianna says.

Zach Bryan Blows Up at Brianna LaPaglia Over Dress at Golden Globes

So the Golden Globes night was going so great, and I'm sending him pictures and he's happy in the beginning. And then all of a sudden, it turns to like, 'I can't believe you're wearing this,'" Brianna continues. But the cherry on the top of all of that was he reposted that picture of me on his story, and was like, you are so beautiful. While freaking out behind the scenes. Following all of us, and unfollowing me. So like, oh man, it was just such a tug of war with my emotions in my head."

LaPaglia concludes by expressing the embarrassment she's felt during this whole saga. Moreover, she feels like she's allowed to let off silly diss tracks as emotional compensation for the emotional abuse she endured. "It's sad that I did so much for him, but it was never reciprocated. And I also...I want it to be known that I understand people break up and that's OK. This isn't a breakup. I went through a traumatic year of emotional abuse. I got broken up with over the phone. He left, never saw me again, posted it on Instagram, made a Raya, and publicly humiliated me," Brianna says.

Then, called me to say it's all my fault! This isn't me being like I dated a d*****bag that cheated on me at the bar. No. This is something so much deeper than that. So if people want to say the diss track was immature, me talking about it was immature...you know what's f*****g immature? The way you treated me. The f*****g shit that you say, that s**t that you do, the unfollows, this, that. Everything you did was immature. This is simply a reaction to the way that you treat people," Brianna finishes.