Brianna Chickenfry Calls Out Zach Bryan's Team For Not Standing Up to Him

The beef between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry (real last name LaPaglia) will seemingly never end at this rate. Emotional social media posts, long podcast episodes, depressing allegations, and even diss tracks surface amidst this ugly breakup. However, Zach isn't the only one getting the heat now. LaPaglia has smoke for members of his team too.

Recently, Brianna hops back onto her BFFs podcast with cohosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. There, she continues her crusade against ex boyfriend Zach Bryan amidst the claims of emotional abuse. Moreover, she trashes Bryan's team for standing idly beside him amidst all the drama in their relationship. LaPaglia calls them 'spineless p--ies' and says, "I have from the get-go tried to tell them this. I'm the only one that ever stood up to Zach. I'm the only one that was ever like, we need to fix these things. They're 'yes men' because they get paid."

Brianna LaPaglia Slams Zach Bryan's Team for Not Sticking Up for Her or Themselves

Then, later in the podcast, Brianna talks about how Zach Bryan's team enables him behind the scenes. Apparently, they've seen all the ugliness between them firsthand and don't say anything. She believes it's either out of fear or because they don't want to rock the boat that gives them their paycheck. "A lot of that team has seen shit he did to me firsthand too. And I'm not talking like little stuff. Firsthand. If he could do this stuff that I talk about in front of people, just imagine what it was like behind a fucking closed door," Brianna says.

"It breaks my heart and it makes me sick that so many people are just scared of him. Everyone in his life is just scared of him. Scared to stand up to him. They're all 'yes men.' They all get paid by him," Brianna concludes.