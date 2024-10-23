Brianna Chickenfry 'Blindsided' By Zach Bryan’s Breakup Post

The breakup from Zach Bryan is hitting Brianna Chickenfry pretty bad. For someone who worked hard to keep the peace and ease the online rumors, it must feel like being hit by a truck. Zach certainly didn't handle it very well. She reveals the brutal way she had to learn everything.

Recently, Brianna posts an incredibly emotional video on YouTube after sitting with the news for a bit. Evidently, she didn't plan to have to confront these problems in the public yet. Teary eyed and devastated, she details how sudden and unexpected the situation is for her. "Hey guys, I look insane, I have my crazy lady robe on, I'm on the bathroom floor... But, um yeah, I'm probably not gonna post this for a little while, but I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up, and I had no idea that post was going up. He didn't text me, he didn't call me, I just woke up to a bunch of texts like 'Are you okay?' and I'm like, did my f*****n' dad die? And yeah, so I'm like completely blindsided by that," Brianna says.

Zach Bryan Goes Public With Breakup Before Brianna Was Ready

Brianna tries not to reveal too much because she doesn't feel like her head is clear enough to tackle all of it. However, some of her frustration still seeps through. "How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then be discarded in a few days? It's really, really heartbreaking and I don't wanna talk about details right now," Brianna says. "I don't wanna talk about it yet. I will, obviously, but right now, I wanted to heal privately and I didn't even know that he was gonna post that. We broke up yesterday. So I wasn't ready to do anything publicly, and I'm just getting like a bajillion freaking texts and sh*t. I want to just handle this as a human first... I'm gonna be okay, I'm gonna be fine, I'm just obviously really, really hurt right now."

It takes tremendous courage to still try and face the camera, despite everything being so raw at the moment. Here's to hoping the healing goes well for Brianna.