Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Has Dementia, Family Seeks Conservatorship

Per a court filing, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)." Thus, Wilson's family is seeking a conservatorship for the pop culture icon following the Jan. 30 death of Brian's wife since 1995, Melinda.

"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person," the Wilson family shared with People.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," the statement continued.

Per People, Ramos is Brian's housekeeper.

The filing explains that without Melinda, Brian "is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter."

The family foresees that Brian will continue to "enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses."

Per the documents, a court hearing is scheduled for April 26.

Recently, it was announced that a long-lost, Brian-led country album that features longtime Beach Boys manager Fred Vail on lead vocals will be completed for a 2025 release. Titled Cows in the Pasture, the project will be completed with the help of a still-unannounced cast of country stars.