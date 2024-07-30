Brian Kelley Reportedly Cancels His UK Acres Tour Following Release Of New Political Tune "Make America Great Again"

Former Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley has reportedly canceled his UK Acres Tour. This comes just weeks after announcing the tour.

Kelley's tour would have seen him sing in Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London. But it appears that the tour has been put on ice for now. According to Ticketmaster, all of Kelley's shows in the UK are canceled. So far, Kelley hasn't commented about a tour cancellation or even announced that the tour is canceled. It's truly a bizarre situation.

According to Holler, it's possible that venue size may have also played an issue in the reported cancellation. Kelley was going to perform at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum. That venue holds around 2,300 people. In the United States, Kelley has mostly played smaller venues and festivals.

The news also comes at an interesting time for Kelley. The singer recently dropped his new political tune "Make America Great Again." With a name like that, it's clear which side of the political spectrum the singer falls on. Kelley also recently performed at the Republican National Convention as well.

Brian Kelley Performs At RNC

"I just felt it in my heart, felt it in my gut, that, you know, I'm gonna take a stand, and I'm gonna put this song out," Kelley told Fox News.

"Maybe, at the end of the day, maybe this song can win some undecided people over," Kelley said. "Maybe those that don't even agree with what I'm saying can understand that I have a backbone and that I'm standing on ground in which I believe and there's nothing more authentic than that.

"I'm a proud American, and I think we can Make America Great Again."

Meanwhile, the singer also discussed playing at the RNC. He also said he enjoyed getting the chance to honor fallen military members and pay tribute to their families.

"I got a call and asked if I was interested. And I said, 'Absolutely, I'm available,'" Kelley told Fox News Digital in a video interview.

"I just felt like it was a great opportunity to go support my country," Kelley also said. "I think it was one of the best moments I've ever had in my career."