Brian Kelley Explains What He's Been Up To After Florida Georgia Line Split

Brian Kelley is living his best life after splitting from Florida Georgia Line. The singer explained what he's been up to for the past few years. According to Kelley, he's been focused on solo music and spending time with family.

Speaking with Fox News, Kelley is opening up about his album Tennessee Truth. He said his family in Tennessee helped to inspire the album and its themes. He said, "And I've got tons of aunts, uncles, cousins, family members out in Gallatin, Hendersonville area. And, so, No. 1, kind of the first Tennessee truth is, you know, this is this record's a tribute to my deep Tennessee roots in my family."

Kelley is happy to still be performing after his partnership with Tyler Hubbard went south. "I'm just so grateful that music is still leading my life," he added. "I'm still the guy hunting down songs, still may leave a conversation to go write down a lyric if it pops in my head, you know what I'm saying?" he explained.

Brian Kelley Talks Family And Life

Kelley said he draws a lot of inspiration from what he finds joyful in life such as fishing and hunting. He said, "At the end of the day, my Tennessee truth is that, you know, I'm no different than those that are going to be jamming this record. Like I mentioned, you know, we're in the same headspace on what our values are and how we navigate our life through fishing, hunting, the love of our lives, of family time, you know, God. We love this country. And we're hard workers."

Likewise, his wife Brittney remains an inspiration. He always makes time for her whether it's a lake day or "just being at the house doing nothing, literally watching the grass grow, you know what I'm saying? But just taking time to enjoy life. But I hope people can, you know, really grasp from this record that, you know, it's just authentic to me, and I hope it's really authentic to them."

Ultimately, Kelley opened up about Florida Georgia Line, saying he wished the band stayed together. He said, "At the end of the day, you know, life can throw you some curveballs. And so, really, man, I just took that curveball, really, and put it into work, you know? I really just reframed my whole mindset on, you know, how I want to make this record."