Brett Favre Will Testify Before Congress Over Alleged Misuse Of Welfare Funds

Former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre often battled it out on the football field during his illustrious career. Now, however, he faces a battle of a much different kind. He is slated to testify before a congressional committee on Tuesday over "alleged misuse of Mississippi welfare funds," per People via ESPN.

In 2023, the Mississippi Department of Human Services cited Favre, 54, a three-time MVP, plus 40 others in a lawsuit to get back "some misspent welfare funds," per the outlet.

Favre is from Gulfport, Mississippi.

What's behind the legal situation Brett Favre finds himself in? Let's take a look.

Mississippi's State Auditor Reportedly Made A Disturbing Finding

Shad White Allegedly Found That Millions In Welfare Funds Were Used For Projects Connected With The Ex QB And Others

White's investigation reportedly found that some $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) money was used instead for "projects led by Favre and others instead of to families in need," according to People via the Associated Press and NBC reporting from 2023.

Brett Favre Denies These Allegations

It Has Been Said That Favre And Ex Governor Phil Bryant Were Planning To Use Millions For A Volleyball Stadium

Allegations have been made that Favre and former Governor Phil Bryant were intending to use approximately $5 million in TANF money for the construction of a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre graduated from that school in 1990. His daughter was participating in volleyball there during the time period connected with the allegations.

There Are Additional Allegations Against Favre As Well

He Was Allegedly Paid For Motivational Speeches He Never Gave

State Auditor White also reportedly claims that Favre was paid "$1.1 million in state funds to make motivational speeches that he never actually gave," according to People. The outlet states that Favre claims he paid back that money. White allegedly said that he owes $228,000 in interest.

His Stats Are Impressive

According to ESPN, he threw for almost 72,000 yards and over 500 touchdowns. He was consistent and accurate. Favre truly earned a place among the gridiron greats.