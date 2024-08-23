Brett Favre Shares Heartwarming Post About Toby Keith

So many people still mourn the tragic loss of late country icon Toby Keith. During his life, he positively impacted so many lives. So many artists credit their current careers because of him. It even stretches out past music and into football legends like Brett Favre.

Recently, Brett Favre took to his social media platforms to reflect on his relationship with the legendary country singer.

He posts a picture of the pair golfing together and telling everyone to treasure their time with their family and friends while they're still here. "Toby Keith was one of a kind. He worked as hard as anybody and had a great time every time we got together," Brett writes. "You just never know when it's your time to go. Make sure you tell your loved ones that you care about them."

Toby Keith was one of a kind. He worked as hard as anybody and had a great time every time we got together. You just never know when it’s your time to go. Make sure you tell your loved ones that you care about them. pic.twitter.com/a8GU4GRqmu — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) August 20, 2024

Brett Favre Reveals His Deep History with Late Close Friend Toby Keith

This isn't the first time Brett Favre has gotten candid about his relationship with Toby Keith. In the immediate aftermath of losing Toby Keith back in February of this year, TMZ Sports sits down with the Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers Quarterback. There, he recalls their last conversations together. "I sent him a message and said 'Hey man, great to see you back up and playing, I hope that you're turning a corner," Brett explains. "He said, 'I quit chemo and it probably did more damage to me than even the cancer did. I just hope I didn't quit it too late. I'm thankful I got a chance to play some shows. I finished them.'"

Then, Brett Favre commends Toby Keith's bravery during his last days. He battled it as best as he could. "So I didn't ask him what the future holds, and gosh darn it, two weeks later he passed away," Favre recalls. My wife went through it when she was 33... in Toby's case, he put on a brave front. He went from 260 to 130 [pounds]... in the end he was just tired. He handled it with grace and faith and family and stood up to the cancer as good as you can."