Former NFL Star QB Brett Favre Said During Congressional Hearing That He Has Been Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre has said that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. That stunning disclosure came at a Congressional hearing today on the alleged misuse of welfare funds at which Favre was testifying.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others. I'm sure you'll understand, while it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's, this is also a cause dear to my heart," Favre, 54, said at the hearing as reported by foxnews.com.

Favre Believes That He Sustained 'Thousands' Of Concussions During His Playing Days

He Took A Lot Of Physical Punishment While He Was An Active NFL Player

Per the outlet, "Favre recently said he believes he suffered 'thousands' of concussions during his playing career. Back in 2021, he encouraged parents to keep their children away from tackle football until the age of 14."

The Parkinson's Foundation states that "multiple concussions" are believed to put someone at greater risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

Two years ago on The Bubba Army radio program via foxnews.com, Favre reportedly said that he feels concussions were not always taken as seriously in the NFL years ago as they are today. "Concussions happen all the time. You get tackled, and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears, but you're able to play — that's a concussion."

What Is Parkinson's Disease?

It Affects The Nervous System And Is Progressive

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's affects the nervous system and gets increasingly worse. Symptoms can include reduced facial expression, stiffness, tremors, and slurred or muted speech. There is no cure, although medication can help the effects of the condition.

Why He Was Testifying Today At A Congressional Hearing

Misuse Of Welfare Funds In Favre's Home State Of Mississippi Has Been Alleged. He Has Allegedly Been Implicated But Denies Wrongdoing

The state of Mississippi, which is where Brett Favre is originally from, is suing more than three dozen companies and individuals to get back "$24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money. "Favre has not been criminally charged," according to foxnews.com.

Favre reportedly participated in fundraising for an athletic facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. He says he was not aware that a $5 million grant actually "came from a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families welfare fund through the Mississippi Community Education Center," per the outlet.

The former football great said at the hearing, "I believe that I got swept up in a civil lawsuit at the instigation of [Mississippi] State Auditor Shad White, an ambitious public official who decided to tarnish my reputation to try to advance his own political career."