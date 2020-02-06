Song Premiere: Brennley Brown's Hopeful 'One More Hallelujah'

"The moment I heard 'One More Hallelujah,' I knew immediately it was a message that I wanted to share through my music. Having a strong faith, along with my deep country and gospel roots, I felt this song would combine those things together so perfectly," Brown tells Wide Open Country. "But most importantly, I hope and pray that the true message of this song resonates with each person that hears it. May it bring reprieve and restoration and hope to all that listen to it."

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter, who was a finalist on season 12 of The Voice, says she hopes the song helps those dealing with depression to feel less alone.

"I lost a dear friend and mentor to suicide this year, and I never want anyone to feel isolated in their brokenness, hurt or pain," Brown says. "We all have moments where we desperately need to hear that still, small voice whisper to us, 'it's going to be okay.' It's a peace that passes all understanding. It's that 'One More Hallelujah.'"

Listen to "One More Hallelujah" below.

In addition to her singing career, Brown works as a voiceover actress and currently voices the character of Leyla on the Netflix series Dragons: Rescue Riders.

