Mariah Carey Sent the Sweetest Gift to Brenda Lee After 'Historic' No. 1

Brenda Lee's evergreen holiday hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" made history on Dec. 4 by reaching No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. Originally released 65 years ago, the Johnny Marks-penned song took the longest climb ever to the top of a list that also debuted in 1958. It's the third pop No. 1 of Lee's career, following two songs from 1960, "I'm Sorry" and "I Want to Be Wanted." The 63-year gap in between Lee's first and most recent No. 1 is the longest in history. Lastly, Lee, who turned 79 today (Dec. 11), surpassed Cher ("Believe," age 52) and Mariah Carey ("All I Want for Christmas is You," age 53) as the oldest woman with a No. 1 pop song.

On Dec. 7, Lee posted a photo on Twitter of flowers and a note she was sent by Carey.

"Thank you for your sweet note, [Carey]," Lee wrote. "Wishing you the merriest Christmas, too!"

Carey's message was short and to the point: "Dearest Ms. Brenda, congratulations on your historic No. 1. Have a Merry Christmas. Love, Mariah."

Lee recorded "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" at age 13.

"This is amazing. I cannot believe that 'Rockin'' has hit No. 1 65 years after it was released, this is just so special," Lee shared in a press release. "Thank you to the team at UMG/UMe who worked so hard to celebrate the song's anniversary this year. But most importantly, thank you to the fans who keep listening. The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate— it is one of the best gifts I have ever received. Keep on 'Rockin'' and Merry Christmas!"

It's just the third Christmas song to reach No. 1 in the chart's 65-year history. Alvin and the Chipmunk's "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" reached the pinnacle in 1958, and Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" has had four separate runs as No. 1 over the years.