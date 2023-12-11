NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Brenda Lee performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill (L) benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. and Mariah Carey performs "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Culver Studios in Culver City, California. The show airs on November 19, 2023 on BBMAs.watch.
Mariah Carey Sent the Sweetest Gift to Brenda Lee After 'Historic' No. 1

Brenda Lee got her flowers now.

Brenda Lee's evergreen holiday hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" made history on Dec. 4 by reaching No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. Originally released 65 years ago, the Johnny Marks-penned song took the longest climb ever to the top of a list that also debuted in 1958. It's the third pop No. 1 of Lee's career, following two songs from 1960, "I'm Sorry" and "I Want to Be Wanted." The 63-year gap in between Lee's first and most recent No. 1 is the longest in history. Lastly, Lee, who turned 79 today (Dec. 11), surpassed Cher ("Believe," age 52) and Mariah Carey ("All I Want for Christmas is You," age 53) as the oldest woman with a No. 1 pop song.

On Dec. 7, Lee posted a photo on Twitter of flowers and a note she was sent by Carey.

"Thank you for your sweet note, [Carey]," Lee wrote. "Wishing you the merriest Christmas, too!"

Carey's message was short and to the point: "Dearest Ms. Brenda, congratulations on your historic No. 1. Have a Merry Christmas. Love, Mariah."

Lee recorded "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" at age 13.

"This is amazing. I cannot believe that 'Rockin'' has hit No. 1 65 years after it was released, this is just so special," Lee shared in a press release. "Thank you to the team at UMG/UMe who worked so hard to celebrate the song's anniversary this year. But most importantly, thank you to the fans who keep listening. The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate— it is one of the best gifts I have ever received. Keep on 'Rockin'' and Merry Christmas!"

It's just the third Christmas song to reach No. 1 in the chart's 65-year history. Alvin and the Chipmunk's "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" reached the pinnacle in 1958, and Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" has had four separate runs as No. 1 over the years.

