Brazilian Skateboarder Uses Sign Language To Praise God After Winning Bronze In 2024 Olympics

You know what's crazy? People weren't this upset when we all learned about the extracurricular activities Olympians get into. Yet, here we are! So, a little bit of context is necessary first. The 2024 Olympics kicked off with the Opening Ceremony — as is tradition! However, people, for reasons, were extremely unhappy with some of the performances. As a result, the Olympics as an organization has been accused of being anti-religion.

Which brings us to the moment when 16-year-old Rayssa Leal delivered a message of her faith via sign language. Leal won the Bronze medal in women's street skateboarding. Afterward, she utilized sign language to say, "Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life." With a groundswell of tension already surrounding the Paris Games, this moment served to further feed the fires of division.

??BREAKING: Rayssa Leal, a Catholic skater won a Bronze Medal at the Paris World Olympics and she allegedly was told she wasn’t allowed to praise Jesus Christ. Leal responded by saying 'Jesus is the way, the truth and the life' in sign language to protest. This is very… pic.twitter.com/j5XJQ83AFD — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 28, 2024

Many people online were happy to see the gesture, believing it was needed following what was seen as a slight from the Paris Games itself. "I WAS NOT WATCHING THE GAMES. BUT she made me watch now. AMAZING!" one Instagram user celebrated.

"This is exactly what I needed to see today! God has blessed this sweet girl but she's giving all the glory to him." Indeed, many folks related to Leal's showing of faith. However, some people weren't too keen on the gesture.

A Brazilian Skateboarder Showcases Her Faith During The Olympics

"Next thing you know Christians will have to blink in Morse code to say what they believe," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user lamented. Allegedly, Leal was told that she wasn't allowed to articulate her faith during the Games.

One person called the divisive nature of the Games this year perfectly. "This year's Olympic Games will be shrouded in terrible controversies. Thanks to the IOC and the organizing committee for their superb work. What a debacle!"

The Olympics has certainly been on the back foot with a recent chain of misfortunes. First, the attacks on France's railway system and fiber optics networks. Then, the ill-fated Opening Ceremony and everything surrounding it. It almost seems as if the actual content of the events themselves is the least of everyone's concerns!