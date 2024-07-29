Brazilian Skateboarder Uses Sign Language To Praise God After Winning Bronze
Photos By Shutterstock/Delpixel and NBC
News

Brazilian Skateboarder Uses Sign Language To Praise God After Winning Bronze In 2024 Olympics

By |

You know what's crazy? People weren't this upset when we all learned about the extracurricular activities Olympians get into. Yet, here we are! So, a little bit of context is necessary first. The 2024 Olympics kicked off with the Opening Ceremony — as is tradition! However, people, for reasons, were extremely unhappy with some of the performances. As a result, the Olympics as an organization has been accused of being anti-religion.

Which brings us to the moment when 16-year-old Rayssa Leal delivered a message of her faith via sign language. Leal won the Bronze medal in women's street skateboarding. Afterward, she utilized sign language to say, "Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life." With a groundswell of tension already surrounding the Paris Games, this moment served to further feed the fires of division.

Many people online were happy to see the gesture, believing it was needed following what was seen as a slight from the Paris Games itself. "I WAS NOT WATCHING THE GAMES. BUT she made me watch now. AMAZING!" one Instagram user celebrated.

"This is exactly what I needed to see today! God has blessed this sweet girl but she's giving all the glory to him." Indeed, many folks related to Leal's showing of faith. However, some people weren't too keen on the gesture.

A Brazilian Skateboarder Showcases Her Faith During The Olympics

"Next thing you know Christians will have to blink in Morse code to say what they believe," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user lamented. Allegedly, Leal was told that she wasn't allowed to articulate her faith during the Games.

One person called the divisive nature of the Games this year perfectly. "This year's Olympic Games will be shrouded in terrible controversies. Thanks to the IOC and the organizing committee for their superb work. What a debacle!"

The Olympics has certainly been on the back foot with a recent chain of misfortunes. First, the attacks on France's railway system and fiber optics networks. Then, the ill-fated Opening Ceremony and everything surrounding it. It almost seems as if the actual content of the events themselves is the least of everyone's concerns!

Culture

Olympians Are Not Happy About Their Beds And Living Accommodations For 2024 Paris Games

TV

How To Watch 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: Paris Games Start Time

News

Olympic Athlete Amputates Broken Finger So He Can Compete At 2024 Olympics

Culture

Drunk Russian TV Chef Accused Of Being Spy Trying To Sabotage Paris Olympics