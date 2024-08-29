Brawl Breaks Out In Steakhouse As Diner Lunges With Knife

What's that in the distance? It's the macabre spirit of chaos. When you think of "classy eateries," do you think of wanton violence? Nah, of course you wouldn't! Outside of a Quentin Tarantino joint, the last place you expect fighting and a knife being pulled on someone is at a fancy steakhouse. Well, dear reader, prepare yourself. I've got a crazy story you'll enjoy!

Our tale begins at a celebrity hotspot in New Jersey: David Burke's Red Horse restaurant. Per NBC 4, David Gulley, a 75-year-old man from Florida (not surprising), decided he wasn't going to tolerate foolishness during his meal. Wine was accidentally spilled on someone's wife. Somehow, that escalated to Gulley grabbing a steak knife and going after a guy. Actually, you know what? Maybe it makes more sense if you saw what happened!

Dispute at NJ Restaurant Escalates to Attempted Murder with Steak Knife. Restaurant is Red Horse in Rumson, NJ. Owned by renowned chef David Burke. The lady with the highlights who is trying to de-escalate the situation is the general manager. Is that a knife in your hand?

YES! pic.twitter.com/mSazMWGa79 — LiveLeaky (@LeakyLive) August 24, 2024

It's hard to tell how things escalated to such an explosive point. Maybe Gulley went to the restaurant ready to cause some mischief! There's a relatively calm argument, and suddenly, a knife shows up! The victim of Gulley's attack injured his hand but refused medical treatment. When officers showed up, Gulley punched one of the managers.

A Steakhouse Showdown Ends With An Attempted Murder

Gulley has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. Sheesh, terroristic threats? I know threatening someone with a knife is a no-no, but wow. As a hilarious punctuation point to all of this, David Burke had something to say about the incident!

"In the grand scheme of things, this was a minor, although admittedly, unusual incident that my staff handled very well. I am proud of them. They did exactly what they should have done - intervened to diffuse the situation and called the police."

I guess when you own the joint, you're obligated to respond to such a bizarre situation. Still, though, I wonder how inconvenienced Burke was when they reached out to get his statement.

Well, I'll say one thing for sure. The others who were there certainly won't forget their experience. Dinner and a show? That's how you know you're in a top-tier establishment!