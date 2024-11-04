Brave Father Dies After Pushing Family Away From Out Of Control Car

In a heroic, action-move-esque act of self-sacrifice, a father saved his family by pushing them from the path of an out-of-control car. By saving his family, he lost his own life, taking the brunt of the damage and later dying of his injuries in hospital.

While visiting his eldest daughter in Dallas Texas, Adam Bouvet, 50, was returning from a lunch. He, his wife, two daughters, and an infant grandchild were going to watch his grandson play his first football match. As they made their way down the street, Adam heard the sound of screeching tires.

Without thinking of his own safety, their father sprung into action pushing his family out of the way of the careening car. He managed to clear them out of the way, instead taking the hit from the car to his own body.

His family came away from the ordeal mostly unscathed. His wife sustained minor injuries, and his daughters and grandchild were completely unharmed. "I do believe he took the hit to save us all" his wife commented in a Facebook post.

Remembering the tragic incident, she said "In a second, I was knocked down only to get up and not see my husband, I found him in front of the car that hit us." The father had saved them all by pushing them from the path of the car but lost his life in the process.

Father Dies Later Of Injuries Sustained After Pushing Family From Danger

After being hit by the car, Adam Bouvet was rushed to hospital. Here, doctors discovered that he had sustained a serious brain injury. Despite the best efforts of the surgeons, he died of his injuries three days later. Although the father managed to save the lives of his family by pushing them from the path of the car, he lost his own.

Adam Bouvet was a well-known member of his local community. He was a co-owner of a local restaurant and a recognizable face for anyone in the area. A long-time friend shared his grievance with KTLA. "There's a huge hole in my heart," he said. "Not only in my heart but also the community's, his family, and everyone that he knew and loved."

The heroic act of this loving father will be remembered by his family forever. It was a noble sacrifice, that saved the lives of his daughters, wife, and grandchild.