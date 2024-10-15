Brantley Gilbert Talks Ecstatically About His Newborn Who Came Into The World Aboard His Tour Bus

Sometimes the unexpected happens during a concert. The weather suddenly turns bad, the sound system goes haywire, or the audience is inattentive. But what took place for Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber, right in the midst of his concert the other day was truly out of the ordinary - and he could not be happier! Amber gave birth to the couple's third child, a healthy baby boy named Abram Howell Gilbert, in Gilbert's tour bus during his concert in Tupelo, Mississippi. It only took 46 minutes for the youngest member of the Gilbert family to enter the world, as his proud papa and mama gleefully told Entertainment Tonight.

Brantley Gilbert's Tour Manager Mouthed The Word 'Baby' To Him Mid-Performance

Gilbert Raced Off The Stage And High-Tailed It To His Tour Bus Where His Wife Was Giving Birth

Gilbert told Entertainment Tonight what unfolded when his child was born. "We were four songs into our set and my tour manager came up and mouthed 'baby.' And when he did, it was like, oh my gosh. We absolutely took off running."

He summed it up this way; "It's the craziest thing I've ever seen and [Amber is the] strongest woman I've ever known."

His Wife, Amber, Urged Brantley To Finish His Concert

She Predicts That This Child Will Be Pretty Chill

Amber thinks that Abram "is just gonna go with the flow." She believes that he is "destined" to be a musician, not only because his daddy is one, but he was also born in Elvis Presley's birthplace!

She posted on Instagram, "We will never forget how you got here and we can't wait to see what you do here."

Gilbert Seems Beside Himself With Joy

Brantley Gilbert Is Bursting With Excitement After Abram's Birth

Gilbert posted this message on Instagram: "So last night might have been the craziest night of my life. Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I'll never forget. Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all... Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you."



