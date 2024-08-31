Brantley Gilbert Reveals The Most Important Thing He Learned From Toby Keith

It's no secret how much Toby Keith means to country music. Countless artists share the experiences they cherish with the late country great. Guys like Eric Church argue that he wouldn't even have a career in Nashville without his backing. It's no surprise that Brantley Gilbert feels a similar sentiment to many other singers.

Recently, Brantley sits down for an interview with Taste of Country. There, he remembers meeting Toby Keith for the first time and feeling like he's in the presence of a true legend. However, they go beyond just a cordial meet. Rather, they talk about music, songwriting, and life as a whole. Eventually, the experience spirals into the pair recording a song together on Gilbert's album So Help Me God.

That time sits in the pantheon of moments in life for Brantley Gilbert. Moreover, he stresses how much he learned from the 'Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue' singer. He highlights one lesson in particular that sticks with him as an artist.

Brantley Gilbert Recalls The Most Important Lesson He Receives From Toby Keith's Example

Sometimes, Toby's talent often leaves Brantley a bit overwhelmed. However, he gleans from Keith the ability to ground himself, regardless of how gigantic everything can be. It's the only way to be true to himself as a songwriter and as a man. "Toby would kind of leave you with your head sideways sometimes, just how talented he was," Gilbert explains. ""There was the God-given element that was there, but there was also the part that he ground out himself, just through years of experience. At one point he just said, 'I'm going to be me, unapologetically.' To do that and succeed at it you have to be a man worth something."

Ultimately, it doesn't truly matter if you love Brantley Gilbert and his music or not. Regardless, he finds contentment in being himself.