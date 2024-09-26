Brantley Gilbert Once Beat Up An Audience Member During A Concert

Huh? He did what!? Before you get all hot and bothered, listen up. It's not quite what you may be thinking. Brantley Gilbert did reportedly hop into the crowd and into a fray at a concert a while ago. He did it in conjunction with his pal, Colt Ford, who is also a country music singer. Gilbert was actually being a good chum by doing his mightiest to bring someone under control to help Ford out.

Gilbert described the circumstances of what went on when he was a guest on Taste Of Country Nights: On Demand via Taste Of Country. He isn't bashful, and he sure wasn't timid that night. Gilbert evidently came out with his dukes flyin"!

What Went On The Night Gilbert Allegedly Roughed Up A Fan?

Things Had Gotten Pretty Out Of Hand

Gilbert recounted the story with relish. "He [Ford] tells it better, but, first time he got on stage was at a hole-in-the-wall bar. He walked on stage and in the middle of the song, during the guitar solo, and I looked at him and said, 'As soon as this song's over, I'm gonna get the dude in the red hat, you get the dude in the blue shirt.'"

Sounds like a plan, right?

Gilbert continued, "He [Ford] said he thought that I was joking and didn't think nothing of it. He said that the song ended and he went to dap me up ... and turned around and I was gone."

Gilbert Was Facing Off With The Fan

Ford Got Into The Act As Well

Nothing like a friend who makes good on his promises! Gilbert had already leaped from the stage and was clobbering the red-hat wearing fella.

Ford might have initially have been a little taken aback. He didn't hesitate for long, though. "I didn't know what the hell to do other than find try to find the guy in the blue shirt!" He and Gilbert must have made quite a combo!

Maybe the lesson of this story is not to get too rambunctious when you head out to be a spectator at anyone's concert, especially if the formidable Brantley Gilbert is on the premises. He's a chap who really puts his muscles behind his meaning!















