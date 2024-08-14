'Baywatch' Star's Son Kicked Out Of Luxury Country Club After Heated Argument

Golf courses tend to be placid places. The loudest sound is from someone hitting a golf ball. But that was not the case recently when Brandon Thomas Lee, the oldest son of Baywatch's Pamela Anderson and her ex, bad boy rocker Tommy Lee, reportedly got into a scrape at a luxury country club. The tiff ruffled a few highbrow feathers.

This is not a hangout populated by the riff-raff! Stars who reportedly tread its exclusive links include Justin Timberlake, Jack Nicholson, Wayne Gretzky, and Sly Stallone, just to name a few bold-face notables.

Per TMZ, the celeb offspring, who is 28, had his membership at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, rescinded. The reason? Lee allegedly caused a rumpus and finally wore out his welcome.

Let's take a closer look!

Brandon Thomas Lee Reportedly Drove A Golf Cart Where He Shouldn't Have

He And A Club Member Allegedly Got Into An Argument

TMZ reported that Lee "was driving too close to the green when a member who lives on the course spotted him." That member evidently decided to start filming Lee. This supposedly made him hot under the collar. A shouting match ensued.

Lee Has His Side Of The Story

A 'Brandon Source' Places The Blame Largely On The Club Member

Someone close to Lee reportedly said that Lee was not aware that he was breaking a rule when he drove the golf cart where he did. Also, this unnamed person reportedly added that it was actually the club member who made a scene. They supposedly could have handled the situation in a more low-key way.

What Was The Fallout For Brandon Thomas Lee?

His Club Membership Was Taken Away

The club member who filmed Lee allegedly gave the video of Lee to the club's higher-ups. That was, in TMZ's words, "the last straw." Lee was banished from the tony country club for his "rudeness" to the staff and for this latest incident.

According to the Brandon source via TMZ, Lee was shocked at this outcome. He believed that he had good relationships with the people who work at Sherwood Country Club.

If there is more to come on this story, we'll be sure to let you know!