Tim McGraw Surprises Rising Country Star With Kind Act

Recently, rising country superstar Brandon Davis faced a touring musician's worst nightmare.

"Our trailer was raided and all our equipment was stolen last night outside the hotel after the show," he wrote on April 16 in an Instagram caption. "We're all safe and that's all that matters but it's hard explaining something like this to your kids at 8 a.m. in the morning."

Fortunately, Davis' next tour stop was at a Houston-area venue with equipment he and his band could use.

A happier Instagram clip followed on April 21. It shows Davis being surprised at home by a special delivery: a replacement Gibson guitar sent by Tim McGraw.

"Wow. There are no words," Davis wrote. "Sending the biggest thank you to [Tim McGraw], [Down Home] and [Gibson Guitar]."

Davis also called the surprise "an amazing blessing."

Down Home is a media company recently announced by McGraw. The Nashville-based venture will produce film and TV, as well as nurture connections between Nashville's country music and sports scenes through marketing and social media.

"Country music has always been about storytelling," McGraw said in a statement, per Deadline. "Our stories are honest vignettes of life and family and community. I think there's a longing for that. For me, that's Down Home. That's how I grew up, those are the stories I like to tell, and that's what I want our company to be about."

Davis' son can be heard exclaiming that the guitar is identical to the one stolen after a Dallas gig. To make the moment even sweeter, Davis tried out his gift by strumming and singing McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying."

Davis' stock within country music is on the rise, as signaled by his surprise nomination for the ACM's 2023 Male Artist of the Year award.

