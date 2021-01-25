'The Brady Bunch' Cast: Where Are They Today?

The Brady Bunch is easily one of the most iconic family sitcoms of all time. When a lovely lady and her man named Brady blended their two families together, not only did you get one large family, but also a story that families would love to watch together for generations to come. During its five-season run on ABC in the early '70s, the Sherwood Schwartz, one of the last "classic family sitcoms," was never really considered a huge success. It became more and more popular and successful over the years in syndication.

That popularity lead to multiple sequels, spinoffs and TV specials over the years -- The Brady Bunch Hour (1976-77), The Brady Girls Get Married (1981), The Brady Brides (1981), A Very Brady Christmas (1988), The Bradys (1990), The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) and A Very Brady Sequel (1996). Most recently, all of the Brady child stars reunited on the HGTV series, A Very Brady Renovation, which completed a major renovation on the house that was used for The Brady Bunch's exterior shots. Around the same time, three of the former Brady kids appeared as guest judges on Chopped on The Food Network. One thing is clear -- everyone knows the Brady Bunch family, even decades after the show ended.

Here's what the main Brady Bunch cast has been up to since the original series ended in 1974.

Robert Reed

Though Reed starred on the show as the head of the Brady family, widower Mike Brady, things were actually quite difficult for him on set. He frequently butted heads with the show's creator, finding some of the comedy beneath him since he was a classically trained Shakespearean actor. Despite his initial apprehensions over the role during filming, Reed continued to appear in all of the sequels and spinoff shows during his career and really connected with the other cast members.

Reed appeared in various TV shows over the years including Wonder Woman, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie's Angels, Fantasy Island, Hunter, The Love Boat and Murder, She Wrote. He was also applauded for his performance as a transgender doctor on the medical drama Medical Center in 1975. In 1992, Reed passed away. His death was attributed to colon cancer. Shortly after Reed's death, a copy of his death certificate listed H.I.V. infection among "significant conditions contributing to death."

Florence Henderson

The role of Carol Brady was initially offered to Henderson's best friend, Shirley Jones, who turned it down to star in The Partridge Family. In addition to appearing in various game shows over the years, Henderson continued to act on television with roles in The Love Boat, Alice, Roseanne, The King of Queens and 30 Rock. She even competed on Dancing with the Stars.

Henderson was also an avid stage actress appearing in productions like South Pacific, The King and I and Annie Get Your Gun. The beloved actress passed away abruptly from heart failure in 2016.

Ann B. Davis

By the time Davis starred as the beloved housekeeper Alice Nelson, she was already an Emmy winning actress for her role in the NBC sitcom The Bob Cummings Show. Following The Brady Bunch, she appeared in The Love Boat, Day by Day, Hi Honey, I'm Home! and Something So Right. Davis passed away in 2014.

Maureen McCormick

The oldest daughter in the household, Marcia Brady, was the epitome of perfection. But following the show's cancelation, things were anything but perfect for McCormick. She struggled with drug addiction, depression and bulimia, which nearly destroyed her career in Hollywood. She did manage to continue appearing in various TV shows like Happy Days, Donny & Marie, Love Boat, Vega$, Streets of San Francisco and Fantasy Island. She even appeared in a Broadway production of Grease as Betty Rizzo.

She's also appeared on various reality shows including Celebrity Fit Club, Dr. Phil and Gone Country. McCormick has been married to husband Michael Cummings since 1985 and they have one child together.

Eve Plumb

Plumb portrayed middle child Jan Brady on the show. She starred in a fair amount of TV movies and shows including the miniseries Little Women, The Facts of Life, All My Children, Grease: Live, Blue Bloods, Fudge and Army Wives. She's been married to husband Ken Pace since 1995.

Plumb has also had a successful career on the stage, appearing in the off-broadway productions of Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage, Same Time, Next Year and Nora Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore.

Susan Olsen

Olsen played the youngest Brady in the house, Cindy Brady. With her blonde pigtails, Cindy was always adorable on the show, even if she tattled on her siblings from time to time. Though she appeared in the sequels, Olsen largely moved on from her acting career and became an animal rights activist. She also worked as a graphic designer and released her own coffee table book in 2009, Love to Love You Bradys: The Bizarre Story of The Brady Bunch Variety Hour. ​

Olsen had her own radio show on LA Talk Radio, "Two Chicks Talkin' Politics," but was let go in 2016.

Barry Williams

Williams played the oldest brother in the house, Greg Brady. He continued appearing on television shows like That 70s Show, Full House, General Hospital, Three's Company, According to Jim and Scrubs. Williams has two children and is married to his third wife, Tina Mahina.

Christopher Knight

After playing middle son, Peter Brady, Knight left the acting industry in the late '80s to pursue a career in computers. He was actually really successful and founded multiple companies. He came back to TV in the mid-90s and appeared on the reality shows The Surreal Life, My Fair Brady and Celebrity Family Feud. Knight is married to his fourth wife, Cara Kokenes.

Mike Lookinland

Lookinland played the youngest boy in the family, Bobby Brady. Though he has reprised the role of Bobby in the various sequels and spinoffs, Lookinland left show biz and owns a decorative concrete business in Salt Lake City. He's been married to his wife Kelly Wermuth since 1987, and they have two children together.

This story originally ran on June 22, 2020.