‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast Finally Address Plot Hole That Has Bugged Fans For Years

So many people watched and loved The Brady Bunch (1969-74) back in the day. They represented the white-picket-fence, Norman Rockwell-type, wholesome family that loads of us wished we had. That is why that show lives on in reruns and in our minds so long after it ended its original run. But some questions have plagued us about it for decades. Like what happened to their pet(s)?

Some of the cast members were on the Today show on November 7 to mark the beloved show's 55th anniversary. They addressed this puzzling critter situation.

Per the New York Post, "Stars Barry Williams, Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight dropped by NBC's "Today" show on Thursday and discussed the mysterious disappearance of the Brady family's dog, Tiger, after host Carson Daly brought the beloved pet up."

So where is the Bradys' pet pooch?

Tiger The Dog Was No Longer Seen On The Iconic Show After Season 2

He Was Not The Only Furry 'Brady Bunch' Companion Who Went Missing

There was also a cat named Fluffy. The pet belonged to the three Brady girls - Cindy, Marsha, and Jan. After the sitcom's pilot, Fluffy was mysteriously gone. As Eve Plumb, who portrayed Jan, said, pets on the program "just sort of faded away."

Christopher Knight was Peter Brady on the show. He agreed with Carson Daly that Tiger was a meaningful cast member. "Watching the early shows with Tiger, Tiger's an important element, you're right," Knight noted.

Barry Williams (Greg Brady) chimed in. "Continuity was not one of the strong points of our show. And so one day [Tiger's] there, one day he's not there."

Die-Hard 'Brady Bunch' Fans Can Enter A Contest

The Winner Will Fly To Los Angeles And Mingle With The Cast

Okay, so Tiger the family dog vanished without a trace from the show. There is still hope for a consolation prize. Fans can enter a contest called The Brady Experience Sweepstakes. Five lucky people will win a trip to L.A. to meet the cast of the show and have brunch with them at the North Hollywood, California, house that was used as the Brady home. The proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry.