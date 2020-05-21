Sage Michael Warren, Son of Country Songwriter Brad Warren, Dies at Age 21

Sage Michael Warren, the 21-year-old son of country songwriter Brad Warren, has died. The family broke the news Thursday (May 21) on social media.

According to CMT, Sage was Brad and his wife Michelle's oldest son and the brother of Quinn Douglas and Jude Fox. Sage, born September 6, 1998, was a 2017 graduate of Father Ryan High School in Nashville, where he played football. No word yet on the cause of death.

The Warren Brothers, the songwriting team of brothers Brad and Brett Warren, shared details on Instagram of Sage's visitation and funeral, with both taking place Saturday (May 23) and operating with social distancing precautions in mind.

The post also says that flowers can be dropped off as early as Friday at the Holy Family Catholic Church of Brentwood, Tennessee.

Sage's father and uncle came to Nashville together in 1995. Twenty-five years later, their songwriting credits include Toby Keith's "Red Solo Cup," Tim McGraw's "If You're Reading This," Martina McBride's "Wrong Baby Wrong," Dierks Bentley's "Feel That Fire," Keith Urban's "Little Bit of Everything," Blake Shelton's "Every Time I Hear That Song" and Jason Aldean's "We Back."

Read More: Sara Evans' 'Born to Fly' is About Being a 'Total Farm Kid'

The Warren Brothers tried their hand at country stardom beginning with the album Beautiful Day in the Cold Cruel World (1998). It was followed by a second BNA Records release, King of Nothing (2000) and just one album for the Sig/429 label, Well Deserved Obscurity (2004). Noteworthy singles include a couple of selections from the year 2000: top 20 entry "Move On" and Sara Evans collaboration "That's the Beat of a Heart."

Donations can be made in Sage's name to Porter's Call, a place where artists can "find counsel, support and encouragement specifically attuned to their unique profession", as well as MusiCares, a non-profit backed by the Recording Academy.