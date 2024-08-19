Brad Pitt Says He's In The Last Semester Of His Hollywood Career

If you are a die-hard fan of Brad Pitt, hang onto your hat, folks. It sounds like he's entering a new phase of his career. Is it twilight time for the hunky star of films like Legends of the Fall and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood?

Pitt, 60, who seems to be as famous for his high-profile marriages and divorces from actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie as he is for his notable acting skill, said he's not headed for retirement just yet.

Brad Pitt Says He's 'Trying To Work Less'

He's Evidently Looking To Smell The Roses More

Per foxnews.com via GQ, Pitt reportedly said he is "just trying to work less." Seems as though he is striving for the work / life balance that lots of people are seeking in our hectic, non-stop world. The film industry, particularly for an A-list star like Pitt, is especially demanding.

He explained his stance by saying, "I'm still kind of on the same trajectory. I feel the same. I'm really just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living."

In 2022, according to foxnews.com, also when speaking to GQ, Pitt said, "I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Feels as if Pitt is subtly dialing that back, at least a little. Whew, that makes us glad! We hope Brad stays on the silver screen as long as possible!

Combining Work With Sufficient Pleasure And Leisure Appears To Be The Right Mix For Brad Pitt

He Mentions Architect Frank Gehry

Pitt ruminated, "In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at Frank Gehry. He's just the loveliest man. ... He's 95 and still making great art. ... He's got a beautiful family. ... I think that's kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life."

Pitt has been acting since he was in his early 20s. The recipient of two Academy Awards, an Emmy, and two Golden Globes, among other industry accolades, he made an impact in Thelma and Louise in 1991. Pitt achieved more success in films like the Ocean's Eleven caper franchise alongside another movie heartthrob, George Clooney. He and his ex, Angelina Jolie, kindled their headline-making, off-screen romance on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005.