Brad Paisley's Wife Undergoes Surgery After Scary Health Problem

It's been a rough couple years for the Paisley family. Apparently, Brad's wife Kimberly tackle a pretty huge health issue behind the scenes. Finally, she lends a little light as to the battles they face together.

Recently, Kimberly Williams Paisley reveals on her social media that she's finally gotten surgery. The actress reveals that she lost her voice 2 years ago at an Alzheimer's fundraiser in Nashville. Thankfully, she finally gets treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Now, she describes what happened and what she learned in her rough health journey.

Kimberly Williams Paisley Explains Her Scary Health Issue

Embarrassment and fear is what kept Paisley from coming out and telling everyone the health problem that plagued her. Moreover, at the time, she tries her best to handle it within house, to heal it the old fashioned way. However, doctors tell Kimberly that her laryngeal nerve is damaged and desperately needed surgery. Consequently, the procedure leaves her with a super gnarly scar that resembles a smile right underneath her neck.

Additionally, Brad Paisley's wife describes the inner turmoil that frustrates her so much at the time. She loses a part of her agency as a person without her voice and makes her feel not as herself. "I took for granted my ability to "use my voice" before," she says. "For my career, for a good cause, for a timely joke, for SELF-EXPRESSION, for a loud dinner party. Instead, I've been the quietest in the room. I've felt meek. New people I've met thought I was a shy or reserved person. I've felt trapped in my body."

After lots of frustration in the Paisley family and plenty of personal self-loathing, Kimberly finds power in other ways. Meditation becomes an essential in her life, she learns the strength in silence and how it can heal past emotional scars. On purely physical terms, she deadlifts over a hundred pounds, stress becomes a lot easier to manage. Despite the scary health battle, losing her voice brings a lot of positive learning too.