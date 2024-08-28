Kimberly Williams Paisley, Brad Paisley's Wife, Pokes Fun At Recent Surgery, Has Fun With Scarves

Kimberly Williams Paisley, wife of country music star Brad Paisley, recently turned up on social media having some fun with scarves. She is on Instagram playfully wrapping different scarves around her head and neck while making silly faces. It seems like Kimberly, 52, is just horsing around with fashion, but there is actually a serious story behind her antics.

Per Country Living, she had surgery to repair a damaged laryngeal nerve. The procedure, which took three hours and is called a laryngoplasty, was something that Kimberly did not go public about until August 18.

What Kimberly Williams Paisley Said About Her Health Situation

Kimberly Says She Did Not Reveal Her Condition Sooner Because She Felt Too Vulnerable

In a lengthy, detailed and forthright Instagram post, Kimberly wrote, "Almost two years ago I lost my voice on stage at my Alzheimer's event in Nashville. It was embarrassing & scary & it never quite came back. It's been a challenging couple of years, but we finally got to the bottom of it."

Kimberly goes on to say that after her surgery, she has experienced significant improvement. Also, there is what she refers to as "a badass scar that's smiling at me across my neck." Enter the scarves.

"I haven't wanted to share about this much until now because it felt too vulnerable," Kimberly went on to explain. "I've felt trapped in my body."

She Has Come Out On The Other Side

This Has Been A Learning And Healing Experience For Her

Kimberly seems exultant as she writes about her journey back to health. She states, "I'm taking better care of my body. I'm managing stress. I'm dissolving shame. I'm feeling more whole, empowered & joyful."

It sounds like she has been through an awful lot physically, emotionally, and mentally, but has made the experience an enriching one.

Kimberly Has Gotten Support And Compassion From Many Famous People

They All Expressed Their Friendship And Caring

Martina McBride, Katie Couric, Mandy Moore, and Kristin Chenoweth are among those who wrote supportive messages in Kimberly's comments section per Country Living. Hubby Brad kiddingly wrote, "This will be a great new chapter. Also I will miss the silence."

Here's to you, Kimberly! We wish you good luck and good health!