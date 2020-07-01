Brad Paisley Brings Kentucky Farmer to Tears With Special Surprise

Brad Paisley appeared on a recent episode of Amazon's Regular Heroes, a docuseries honoring essential workers who keep the country going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Paisley's episode, the singer virtually visited Kentucky farmer Daniel Hayden, who, like many farmers, has been hit hard by the pandemic.

"As farmers know all too well, any small change in weather or supply lines can be the difference between a bountiful harvest or financial ruin," Paisley said. "Since the COVID pandemic began, an already fragile ecosystem has been thrown into chaos."

Hayden, a second generation chicken and beef farmer in Philpot, Kentucky, said the pandemic has made it difficult for him to access N95 masks, which protect him from getting dust in his lungs. At the time of filming, he was down to his last two masks.

"I'm blessed to get the opportunity to do it every day and we have to do it every day," Hayden said. "Since COVID hit, it's been hard for us to get ahold of N95 masks. They do work the best for us for keeping dust out of our lungs when we're working."

Hayden said the pandemic has also made it difficult for him to get his products to stores.

"Our market has always been volatile," Hayden said. "It's never been this volatile. There's not a shortage in what we're producing but it's harder to get it to grocery stores so that people can bring it home and put it on their plates."

Hayden explained that he's committed to keeping the family farm going for generations, but he's frequently worried about the business going under.

"The blood, sweat and tears that my mom and dad have put into it -- I don't want to see that legacy go away," Hayden said.

Hayden also shared that he and his wife have been struggling to conceive a baby and the cost of fertility treatments has made it even more challenging.

Toward the end of the episode, Hayden and his wife recieved a special surprise from Paisley.

"I appreciate you keeping the food chain going for all of us," Paisley told Hayden, before instructing him to go outside and see what was waiting for him on his front porch.

Hayden was gifted several boxes of N95 maks and two matching Hayden Farms belt buckles for Hayden and his father. But Paisley wan't done. The country superstar also announced that Regular Heroes would be helping fund the couple's fertility treatments.

"That means the world to us," an emotional Hayden said. "That is our number one priority -- passing it on to the next generation. We've been having trouble with that for a while."

Paisley also helps give back to Seattle community transit bus operator Tiffany Underwood, who drives health care workrs and other essential employees to their job, and San Antonio emergency vehicle technician Francisco Gomez, who repairs fire trucks and first responder vehicles.

"These workers are selflessly helping others, expecting nothing in return," Paisley says. "But today we want to give them the recognition they deserve."

Watch the full episode of Regular Heroes on Amazon Prime Video.

Alica Keys, J.J. Watt, Nick Jonas and Chris Paul have previously appeared on the series.

Watch the trailer for Regular Heroes below.

