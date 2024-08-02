Brad Paisley Gives Post Malone Huge Grand Ole Opry Invite

Post Malone is getting the red carpet experience in his foray into country music. His new album 'F1-Trillion' releases on August 16th with a star studded cast of features. Some of his collaborators include Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen, Hank Williams Jr., Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw and more. Another one of his songs features Brad Paisley as well. Therefore, Paisley looks to bring Post Malone onto one of the biggest stages in country music.

This wouldn't be the first time Brad Paisley shares a stage with Post either. They clearly have a bit of history and chemistry on stage after they performed a couple songs at Stagecoach back in April. Consequently, Paisley posts a video on Instagram asking Malone if he can clear his schedule for August 14th. He wants the new country import to join him on stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

Brad Paisley Invites Post Malone to Perform at the Grand Ole Opry Ahead of The Album

Additionally, Brad prefaces the video by seemingly acknowledging that it's more of a rhetorical question. He knows full well that Post Malone would giddily accept the opportunity to play at the Opry. "So, what I'm about to ask is going to mean a lot to you, I think, knowing you and knowing the respect that you have for country music (via) this journey you're embarking on now as a hillbilly singer," he says.

Then, he goes out and asks plainly, tagging the Opry account directly to really up the stakes of his request. "Would you like to play the Opry? Come play it with me in August," Brad requests. "(It's a) total invite and it's going to be the first of many appearances from you, I have a feeling. Come experience what it's like to play the show that started it all. You and I can jam together; a lot of your friends will be there and we're going to have a blast."

Obviously, it goes without saying that Post Malone accepted the opportunity. Moreover, the caption offers tickets to Post's debut alongside Brad Paisley on their website.