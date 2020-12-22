Brad Paisley's Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Displays are Perfect For a Country Christmas

Brad Paisley is definitely one of the funniest country music stars out there. He's been the host of the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood multiple times over and he and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, always seem like a good time and joke around together on social media. So it really shouldn't be a surprise that he had some particularly entertaining placements for the elf on the shelf this Christmas season. Santa's little scout elves have been having some fun in the Paisley household this December. It's safe to say, the country superstar is giving us some solid inspiration to use next year! Or on Christmas Eve if you need a couple more ideas before the big day.

Read More: This Christmas, Make Uncle Si from 'Duck Dynasty' Your Elf on the Shelf

To kick off the elf's holiday season, Paisley first shared a hilarious video of his elf hiding among bottles of alcohol with Alan Jackson's "Please Daddy (Don't Get Drunk This Christmas)" Christmas song playing in the background. Paisley's wife even commented on the post, "Here we go...."

Where do we even start with this next one? The video is set to Hank Williams Jr.'s "A Country Boy Can Survive," which was definitely the inspiration behind the little setup. Paisley cheekily captioned his post, "A miniature sleigh, and eight tasty reindeer. A country elf can survive." He pans the camera to show the elves in camouflage hiding in pinecones and garland with a "massacre" of Christmas reindeer that have been knocked down with endless toothpicks.

In a set up that the country singer's boys Jasper and Huck must have loved, Paisley's caption introduces his next set up as "Avengers...Elfsemble. Move over Iron Man. Meet ...Iron Elf. And friends." Set to the music from the Marvel Avengers series, His elves are hanging from the ceiling accompanied by various other comic book characters. His fans got a kick out of his wife's comment, "This is surprisingly creepy for a fun Christmas display...."

Would it even be Christmas if Paisley didn't follow Marvel with an elf set up from Star Wars? The elf on the shelf's night looked pretty dramatic as they have lightsabers in hand surrounded by action figures from the hit series. "May the Christmas force be with you...," the caption read.

The craziness didn't stop there! The country star followed up with an epic snowball fight between the elves and various comic book action figures in a video set to Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls of Fire."

Paisley's latest post capitalizes on the Disney Plus Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The epic display has a sticky note saying "This is the way" leading to multiple action figures frozen in ice in the fridge below. "I can bring you in hot, or I can bring you in cold..." -This is the way," the caption says.