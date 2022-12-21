Country artists will honor country legend George Jones one day before the 10-year anniversary of his passing at a tribute show dubbed Still Playing Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones on April 26, 2023. The concert will take place at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and it will be filmed for a future television special.

Many artists have already signed on to perform at the event, with more to be announced in the time leading up to the concert. As of the now, the lineup includes Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Mark Chesnutt, Michael Ray, Sam Moore, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd and Tracy Lawrence.

"George Jones died on April 26, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be ten years since he left us with just his songs, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting," Jones's widow, Nancy Jones, says in a press release. "George made history and influenced artists from all genres and many of them will celebrate with us in April. The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family, and anyone who just loved Country Music."

Tickets for the show go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10AM CT. Ticket prices start at $25, and fans will have the opportunity to upgrade to VIP tickets for $200, which includes dinner with Nancy Jones and friends the night before the concert.

Jones began releasing music in the late 1950s, earning his first No. 1 hit in 1959 with "White Lightning." He continued releasing music for the next 46 years, sharing his final studio album, Hits I Missed...And One I Didn't, in 2005. He passed away on April 26, 2013 after a six-day hospital stay. His official cause of death was hypoxic respiratory failure. Jones' life, and his marriage to former wife and fellow country singer Tammy Wynette, is currently being heavily detailed in the Showtime series, George & Tammy.

