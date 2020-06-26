Flashback: Brad Paisley Saluted George Strait With 'Bucked Off'

Brad Paisley turned to the King of Country Music for solace in his 2018 release "Bucked Off." Written by Paisley, Chris DuBois and Kelly Lovelace, the honky-tonker nods to George Strait and his classic 1985 hit "The Cowboy Rides Away."

"Bucked Off" is about getting back up after getting knocked down by love and includes plenty of rodeo analogies for good measure.

"It feels like there's a number pinned onto the back of my shirt," Paisley sings on the twangy tune. "This is where the cowboy gets bucked off."

Paisley makes references to Strait throughout the track, nodding to the 1996 rodeo tune "I Can Still Make Cheyenne" and 1982's "Marina Del Ray." There's even a hint of "Amarillo By Morning" in that closing fiddle solo. Paisley co-produced the song with Dann Huff.

"I came of age during the golden era for us, which was the late '80s, early '90s, and that time period... you had so many different things on the radio, but one of the things that was kind of consistent was the rodeo songs - the metaphors and the analogies to that way of life," Paisley told Storme Warren on SiriusXM's The Highway channel, "and I realized as I was writing songs for this new record, I've never done one of those."

"Bucked Off" was Paisley's first single since the prior year's "Heaven South." Despite its honky-tonk throwback quality, "Bucked Off" stalled at No. 24 on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart.

This story originally ran on Nov 14, 2018.

"Bucked Off' Lyrics

It's been a great ride but here we sit tonight

The look in her eyes says something's wrong

This ain't a wild bull, it's just a bar stool

But it's all I can do to just hang on

And George Strait's on the jukebox in the corner

Singing about cowboys riding away, but

This ain't my first rodeo

Someone's gonna get hurt

Whenever someone says we need to talk

It feels like there's a number

Pinned on to the back of my shirt

'Cause this is where the cowboy gets bucked off

Yeah, this is where the cowboy gets bucked off

You can go to Houston, Vegas or San Antonio

And watch a bull rider hit the dirt

Or head down to this bar for a little cover charge

You can watch me get thrown by her

George Strait's on the jukebox again

Says if I leave now I can still make Cheyenne, but

This ain't my first rodeo

Someone's gonna get hurt

So hey bartender, give me one more jug

It feels like there's a number

Pinned on to the back of my shirt

'Cause this is where the cowboy gets bucked off

Yeah, this is where the cowboy gets bucked off

I think about those nights in Marina Del Rey

As this beautiful cowgirl slips away

But the pain only lasts so long

And when you get bucked off you get back onIt feels like there's a number

Pinned on to the back of my shirt

