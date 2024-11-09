Boyfriend Gets Concussion And Forgot He Broke Up With Ex, Now They're Married

After breaking up with his boyfriend, Jenna was ready to move on. All of a sudden, her ex-boyfriend texted her as if nothing ever happened. Turns out, he suffered a severe concussion during a ski accident and completely forgot about the breakup. Months later, Jenna and Mitchell Brotherson got married and became parents.

Jenna Brotherson spoke to PEOPLE and shared her story with Mitchell. Following her breakup, Mitchell attempted to perform a flip in Utah's Beaver Mountain in February 2020. "He was going off a jump and it was super icy," Jenna said. "His feet went in front of him and so he went off the jump and landed on his head." This resulted in Mitchell's concussion, forcing him to take a leave of absence from school after he began failing due to his injury.

Jenna then received a call from Mitchell, asking her to pick him up from the hospital. She didn't know it at the time, but Mitchell lost all recollection of their breakup. "I'm like, 'Why is he messaging me this? I just broke up with him," Jenna said. "Mitch kept messaging me and trying to hang out after his concussion and I was confused as to why he would keep messaging me because we had broken up."

Jenna was confused seeing how Mitchell insisted on talking to her, attributing to him taking her request to stay friends "really seriously." He even went out of his way to bring ice cream for her and her roommates when they had a hard day.

Getting Back Together

One month after their breakup, in March 2020, Jenna and Mitchell got back together. Jenna had noticed that Mitchell was "kind and thoughtful" and she began regretting her decision to break up with him. "I was nervous to swallow my pride and ask if he would date again," she said. When she finally asked him to get back together, that is when she found out that Mitchell had memory loss.

"I told him about how we were in my car and what I said to him and what he said back," Jenna said. "He told me he didn't remember any of that except for chatting in the car. But he didn't remember what we chatted about." Mitchell took the whole situation in the best way possible and got back together with Jenna.

On September 4, 2020, Jenna and Mitchell got married after he proposed in August. Mitchell's speech mentioned how he was grateful that her relationship with Jenna evolved the way it did, mentioning his memory loss too. "We are both 27 now and when people ask us about our love story it's our favorite part to tell. We really felt invisible strings pulling us together all along," said Jenna.