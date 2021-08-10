Bonnaroo to Require COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test for Attendance

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is taking all safety measures to protect festival-goers from COVID-19. The music festival announced they're implementing a policy requiring 2021 festival-goers to show their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test in order to enter "Centeroo." Through a statement on social media, the festival encouraged all ticket holders to get a COVID-19 vaccine. They stated, "The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th."

Those who decide to go against the COVID-19 vaccine must show a negative test result taken 72 hours before entering "Centeroom," which is the Hub featuring a majority of Bonnaroo entertainment and vending. Once staff has confirmation of either-or, festival-goers would then be placed there at the festival's campgrounds and upon arrival receive a Health Check Wristband in order to allow entry throughout the whole weekend.

Fear not, for those who lost their vaccination card or miss the 72-hour window Bonnaroo will be offering rapid testing at medical tents for $40. If someone's test is positive, they will then take a second complimentary test for confirmation. All of the festival-goers who have confirmed positive cases will then have their festival wristband removed and will need to exit the site immediately. They will also be giving a card with several instructions for how to request a full refund.

Festival organizers are also requesting all vaccinated festival-goers to wear a mask, as it will be required for those who enter enclosed spaces such as a general store and Plaza Barnes. Bonnaroo was canceled last year due to the pandemic but decided to roll over several of the previous year's performers. Some of the headliners include Megan thee Stallion, My Morning Jacket, Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Foo Fighters, Tyler the Creator, Lana Del Rey, Goose, The Disco Biscuits and more.

The festival will take place September 2-5 at Great Stage Park located in Manchester, Tennessee, which is 60 miles south of Nashville. This isn't the first festival that is requiring these extreme medical measures. Just last month, the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago required vaccinations or proof of a negative test for all the attendees throughout the four-day event.

Recently, Nashville singer and songwriter Jason Isbell made headlines this week announcing that he had implemented a similar policy for his concerts taking place in 2021, including eight nights at the Ryman Auditorium.

