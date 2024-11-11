Body Of Missing Nurse Found Stuffed In A Suitcase, Family Wants Answers

A fun-filled vacation quickly turned into a horror story as a 31-year-old American tourist was killed in Hungary. While out at a nightclub, this woman was taken and murdered. Now, the body of this missing nurse has finally turned up. However, not in the way you would expect. This poor woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Police Discover The Body Of Missing Nurse

Photo by Andri Tambunan/Getty Images

Mackenzie Michalski went missing on November 5, according to CBS News. Two days later, her friends created a Facebook group called "Find Mackenzie Michalski." Then, on November 8, just three days after her disappearance, her friends shared the sorrowful news on Facebook. They confirmed that their dear friend had passed on and thanked the Hungarian police for their "prompt attention, diligence, care, and consideration."

Police were able to find the body of the missing nurse through their thorough investigation. They began by reviewing security footage from the nightclub that Mackenzie visited. The footage showed "Michaliski with a man later identified as the suspect in several of the clubs the night of her disappearance."

Mackenzie danced with the man at the nightclub and then left with him, to go to his apartment. He killed her while they were engaged in an "intimate encounter." The police found the body of the missing nurse stuffed in a suitcase. While he admitted to the killing, he claimed it was accidental.

However, rather than report it he tried to hide it. He hid her body in his wardrobe until he finally purchased a suitcase to stuff her inside of. After successfully hiding the body of the missing nurse, he rented a car and drove to Lake Balaton. There he disposed of her body "in a wooden area outside of the town Szigliget."

Accident Or Premeditated?

While the suspect admitted to the murder and led police to the scene where he left the body of the missing nurse there are some suspicious signs. First that he took her body and stuffed it in a suitcase rather than just report the accidental killing.

Additionally, police confirmed that the man had made some bizarre internet searches. Internet searches such as "how to dispose of a body, police procedures in missing person cases, whether pigs really eat dead bodies, presence of wild boars in the Lake Balaton area, and the competence of Budapest police." Those internet searches leave many speculating about the true nature and intent of this crime.

Mackenzie's parents are currently in Budapest and friends and family are asking for privacy at this time.