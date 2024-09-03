Body Of Missing Florida Runner Found In River

Arielle Valdes had been missing for five days following a jog through her neighborhood. The Florida runner, per PEOPLE, had left her home late in the evening on August 28. Subsequent footage captured by a Department of Transportation camera showed Valdes running around 20 minutes after she left the house.

Unfortunately, Valdes' body was found days later along the Caloosahatchee River. A statement from the Lee County Sheriff's Office's official Facebook account would confirm the discovery. "A wide range of LCSO assets were utilized on both land and sea. These include various marine vessels, aviation, multiple drones, K9's, the Forensics Division for purposes of utilizing our ANDE rapid DNA device, as well as the Major Crimes Unit," the statement reads.

"A short time ago, members of the Lee County Sheriff's Office located remains of a female while conducting a search along the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. The remains are presumed to be of missing 21-year-old, Arielle Valdes." Preliminary evidence doesn't indicate any signs of foul play. Additionally, a cause of death has yet to be released.

The Body Of A Missing Runner From Florida Has Been Discovered

A GoFundMe was created to offer assistance to Valdes' family. Isabella Hergert, Valdes' sister, created a string of Facebook posts remembering and honoring Valdes. "Ari you were too good for this world. I love you and I will see you again in every life time. You are a piece of my soul that I will always look for," the post begins. "Thank you so much for the love we have received from the community. Please give us privacy while we grieve our angel."

"Finding Arielle Valdes," a Facebook page meant to assist in initially finding Valdes, offered its own message of support to Valdes' family and friends. "It's with a heavy heart that we share the loss of our dear Arielle, whose vibrant personality and gentle soul brought so much light into the lives of those who knew her.

"Arielle had a special way of connecting with nature and the world around her, finding beauty in the simplest things. To her family and friends, words can't express the depth of our sorrow, and we send our heartfelt sympathies during this unimaginable time. Arielle's presence was a gift, and her memory will forever be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know her."