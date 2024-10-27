Body Of Missing 23-Year-Old Army Sergeant Found In Dumpster, Believed To Be Homicide

Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Army sergeant. They discovered her body inside a dumpster at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri after she went missing. U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood confirmed that they took a person of interest into custody.

Sergeant Sarah Roque went missing and was later found dead on the base. Her family tried to get in contact with her on Monday but failed to do so. Likewise, she failed to report to her chain of command as well, launching a search into her disappearance.

"Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably," Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, said in a news release.

Someone discovered her body in a dumpster near the barracks for single soldiers. At the time, authorities didn't reveal a cause of death, but they've since confirmed their suspicions that it was a homicide.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform the Fort Leonard Wood community that our missing Soldier, Sergeant Sarah Roque, 23, has been found deceased," they wrote in a Facebook post.

Beck mourned the death of the sergeant.

"The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood team is deeply saddened by this devastating loss. And we send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Sergeant Roque," Beck said.

"Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably," he also said. "Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team. And while there are no words to ease the pain, we continue to provide care, resources and support to those who are affected during this difficult time."

The sergeant's death comes just months after another brutal murder in the Army. 23-year-old Army Pfc. Katia Dueñas Aguilar died near her Louisiana home near Fort Campbell. She experienced 68 stab wounds to her body. Police are still trying to solve that case with no new leads.

"This is a human being. This is a Latina — This is a young lady that signed on the dotted line to serve our country," said Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia of the LULAC National Military and Veterans Committee. "We want to know what happened. Who did it. And we want the person or people who did it brought to justice."