Bobby Bones Fires Back At Julianne Hough And Mickey Guyton Over 'Dancing With The Stars' Diss

In a video shared on Instagram, Bones admitted, "I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that. Now I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show but I can't dance now [and] couldn't dance then. But you know who took down the big evil empire of dance — well it's not evil or an empire — but me and you."

For the season, Bones partnered with Sharna Burgess in 2018. He said, "We did it together. I'm the greatest champion ever. I didn't say I was the greatest dancer but the greatest champion ever because I'm the man of the people. I'm the man that you guys selected."

Bones said his power lay in his ability to relate to voters and earn their support. In fact, he said the show ended up changing its rules, only allowing voting during the live show, due to him.

Bobby Bones Stands Proud

"I'm a terrible dancer, I was a terrible dancer," he reiterated. "But they changed the rules after I left because the fan vote was so good."

Bones doesn't have any ill will towards Hough, but he did call out country singer Mickey Guyton, who agreed with Hough.

"Mickey Guyton, what the —," Bones said. "Of all people." Guyton is the one who initially said that Bones shouldn't have won. Hough then agreed with her.

"Oh, I actually agree with you!" Hough responded. "And I think it's because of the fanbase, right? It's all about the fanbase on that show. He was not the best dancer, I agree."

Bones would be the first to admit he wasn't the best dancer. However, he didn't appreciate being called out on it.

"I don't think they want me to win, frankly. I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win," he previously said. "But that's why the show isn't just about the judges — it's also about the people. I think the show hasn't had a winner like me ever, and I don't know what that means to them."