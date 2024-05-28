Bob Dylan Guitarist Robbie Robertson's Children Sue His Widow Over Elder Abuse

Bob Dylan's guitarist Robbie Robertson passed away last August. Now, his children are alleging elder abuse, suing his widow.

According to Daily Mail, Robertson's audit children filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Superior Court. They are suing Janet Zuccarini over alleged abuse. They claim that Zuccarini abused Robertson in the months leading up to his death.

Zuccarini and Robertson got married months before he passed away in August. The musician was 80. His children are claiming that Zuccarini intentionally took advantage of Robertson's declining state. The children point to the pair's Beverly Hills home. Both Zuccarini and Robertson was supposed to purchase the mansion as co-owners with an equal state. However, the lawsuit claims that Robertson covered the $1.8 million downpayment himself.

They also alleged that Zuccarini convinced Robertson to elope in a private ceremony to keep it secret from his children. Zuccarini claims that the two signed a prenup that if one of them died, the estate of the one who passed would continue to pay half the mortgage. As a result, Zuccarini expects Robertson's estate Adriane Hibbert and David Jackel to pay his half of the mortgage. His three children Sebastian, Delphine, and Alexandra joined the pair's lawsuit against Zuccarini.

Robbie Robertson's Children Sue

According to the lawsuit, Zuccarini intentionally separated the musician away from his family for the ceremony. She had him sign the agreement knowing he "was no longer able to read and would not comprehend the true import of what he was signing."

The lawsuit claims that only Zuccarini's family attended the wedding. Robertson's family only learned about the marriage hours after it happened. His children claim that their father told them "nothing in his estate plan had changed." They claimed that he said they would "receive all of his property upon death."

However, it didn't work out that way.

They claim that she saw an "opportunity to embark on a marriage with a sick and dying man." The lawsuit also points out that Robinson spent $175,957 on renovations and $3,381.31 on "furniture and furnishings" while with Zuccarini.

We'll see what the court makes of the claims. But what isn't in question is the guitarist's contribution to the genre. He was Bob Dylan's right-hand man and lead guitar for The Band. After his passing, Dylan told Billboard, "This is shocking news. Robbie was a lifelong friend. His passing leaves a vacancy in the world."