Bob Bryar, 'My Chemical Romance' Drummer, Dead At 44

Bob Bryar, the longest-tenured My Chemical Romance drummer, was found dead by authorities at his Tennessee house on Tuesday, November 26, two days before Thanksgiving. The musician, who also composed some My Chemical Romance songs, died at the age of 44. His cause of death has not been confirmed or reported.

According to TMZ, while there is no indication of who found Bryar's body, authorities shared with the outlet that there was no foul play in connection to his death. None of his musical instruments or belongings were stolen. Animal Control had to enter the house to take two dogs away. Apparently, Bryar's body was badly decomposed, according to TMZ. He was last seen on November 4, also the last day he posted on X.

Fans of My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar quickly reacted to the news. "Drumming on the black parade album is exceptional, RIP to a legend," one user wrote. "I'm so sorry to hear about Bob. He was the best drummer mcr ever had and was an integral part of the Black Parade era. Missed him ever since he left. Hope Bob finds peace, RIP," a second user wrote. A third one said: "How sad that he had passed up to 3 weeks ago and nobody knew. Where are his close friends or family?"

A medical examiner is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Bob Bryar's death. There has been no confirmation on the exact date that Bob Bryar passed.

Remembering Bob Bryar

Born in 1979, Bryar, a sound engineer graduate, joined My Chemical Romance in 2004. Previously, the band had released their second album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. His drumming, however, would shine heavily in the band's third studio album, the successful The Black Parade in 2006. He would write songs for My Chemical Romance's fourth studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, before leaving the band in 2010.

Frank Iero, My Chemical Romance's guitarist, announced Bryar's departure on the band's website. "As of four weeks ago, My Chemical Romance and Bob Bryar parted ways," reads the statement. "This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours, and expect you all to do the same."

Bryar would quit music for a brief time in 2014 before returning in 2015. He would be part of a remembrance for Neil Peart in 2020, who Bryar was friends with. According to now-deleted posts on social media, Bryar struggled with mental health issues post his departure from My Chemical Romance.