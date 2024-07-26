Boar's Head Recalls More Than 200,000 Pounds Of Deli Meat Amid Listeria Concerns

Boar's Head is recalling over 200,000 pounds of liverwurst and other deli meats due to possible listeria contamination. According to the FDA, Listeria presents significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Authorities are investigating a possible link between recent contamination and a listeria outbreak that has caused two deaths. These include one in New Jersey and dozens of illnesses across 13 states. As of July 25, the CDC reported 34 related cases, nearly all requiring hospitalization.

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products involved in the Boar's Head recall were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024. They have a shelf life of 44 days. The other ready-to-eat deli meat products were manufactured on June 27, 2024.

Specific Items in the Boar's Head Listeria Recall

The product list includes various weights of sliced meats from Boar's Head available in retail delis, all with a sell-by date of August 10, except for the Steakhouse Roasted Bacon, which has a sell-by date of August 15. The items featured are Virginia Ham, Italian Cappy Style Ham, Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Garlic Bologna, and Beef Bologna.

According to the CDC, symptoms of Listeria can typically appear within two weeks of consuming contaminated food. However, they may emerge on the same day or as much as 10 weeks later. Pregnant individuals may experience fever, muscle aches, and fatigue, while those who are not pregnant may have similar symptoms, along with headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures. Some individuals recover without treatment, but vulnerable populations may be more susceptible to severe effects.

Health officials have reported that Listeria can spread through deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. It is also resistant to refrigeration. To effectively eliminate the bacteria, deli meats should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees or until they are steaming hot.

Federal officials advise that if you have sliced deli meats in your fridge, you should clean it thoroughly. If you experience any of the mentioned symptoms, contact your doctor immediately. In the event of a positive listeria test, health officials may request details about your recent meals. They may also ask for any leftover food for testing, and copies of your receipts, as well as your shopper card information.

"The severity of listeriosis varies and in some cases can be fatal, " the FDA cautions. "Especially among the elderly, people with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases. Listeriosis can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and their newborn babies, leading to serious complications with their pregnancy, including miscarriage and stillbirth."