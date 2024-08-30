Health Inspectors Discover Disturbing Unsanitary Conditions At Boar's Head Plant Amid Listeria Outbreak

Insects, mold, and even "pools of blood on the floor" were among the unsanitary conditions and contaminants that health inspectors found at the currently-closed Boar's Head plant in Jarratt, Virginia. Boar's Head deli products have been associated with a deadly listeria outbreak that has led to the deaths of at least nine people and the hospitalization of 57 people to date, reported the New York Post.

The deaths took place in "South Carolina [which had two] and there has been one death each in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee and New Mexico," the outlet reported.

"The company recalled more than 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products as infections have spread across 18 states," the Post added.

We looked into this highly concerning, developing situation. Here are the facts as we presently know them.

Boar's Head Issued A Statement On August 29

The Company Conveyed Its Regrets To Those Affected

"We deeply regret the impact this recall has had on affected families. No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for those who have suffered losses or endured illness," a statement from the company reportedly said.

What Health Inspectors Reportedly Found At The Boar's Head Plant

Their Observations Are Deeply Concerning

When health inspectors visited the Boar's Head facility in late February and on other occasions, per the Post, what they saw was disturbing. reportedly according to Food Safety and Inspection Service records.

"A rancid smell" was detected in one area. There were also "ample amounts of blood in puddles on the floor...."

Additionally, "[a] 'black mold-like substance' was seen throughout another holding cooler on Jan. 9 and again on the outside of four steel vats along with one to two inches of meat on June 1. Inspectors noted seeing mold in different places during six visits in total."

Furthermore, "On June 10, an inspector spotted 'approximately 15-20 flies ... going in and out of 4 vats of pickle left in the room.'"

"Small flying gnat-like insects" were seen "on the walls and flying around...."

The Boar's Head plant in Virginia is not currently functioning. It has not been since July.

What Is Listeria?

It Can Be Extremely Serious, Even Sometimes Fatal

According to the Mayo Clinic website, "Listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, people older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems. It's most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products."