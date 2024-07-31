Boar's Head Expands Its Recall Of Deli Meat — Should You Be Concerned?

It was only a few days ago when Boar's Head initially issued a recall over its lunch meat, citing a listeria outbreak. Unfortunately, the situation has gotten more serious since then. Per the Associated Press, Boar's Head is now expanding its original recall. An additional seven million pounds of deli meat have been potentially compromised following an investigation at a plant in Virginia.

The newest recall includes 71 products made between May 10 and July 29. Further, all the products reside under the Boar's Head and Old Country brand names. These items range from meat cut fresh from the deli, pre-packaged meats, and some poultry products. Specifically included are liverwurst, ham, beef salami, and bologna.

Boar's Head released the following statement on its website regarding the recall (where you can also see a full list of the affected products). "On Monday evening, July 29, 2024, we learned from the USDA that our Strassburger Brand Liverwurst has been linked to the national deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. Based on this new information, we took steps to ensure we are doing everything possible to protect public health," the statement clarifies.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to immediately and voluntarily expand our recall to include all items produced at the Jarratt facility. We have also decided to pause ready-to-eat operations at this facility until further notice. As a company that prioritizes safety and quality, we believe it is the right thing to do."

Boar's Head Expands Its Original Recall On Deli Meats

So far, there have only been two deaths linked to the listeria outbreak. However, nearly everyone who has fallen ill has been hospitalized. It's important to stay vigilant and safe. To that end, here's a handy list of bullet points plucked from the CDC's website regarding the effects of listeria.