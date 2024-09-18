Boar's Head Discontinues Fan Favorite After Identifying It As Cause Of Listeria Outbreak

Boar's Head has identified the cause of the listeria outbreak among its products. In fact, the product in question is, unfortunately, a favorite with consumers. Per the New York Post, the culprit of the outbreak is liverwurst. Boar's Head put out a statement, promising to halt the production of liverwurst and pull it from deli counters entirely.

"Our investigation has identified the root cause of the contamination as a specific production process that only existed at the Jarratt (Virginia) facility and was used only for liverwurst," the company stated. "With this discovery, we have decided to permanently discontinue liverwurst."

As can be expected... people across the internet have many opinions about this news. "What the heck, don't we have a federal health inspection program? Instead of hiring 70k IRS inspectors they should have used that resources to protect the American public from, outrageous health violations by mega corporations," one impassioned Instagram user said.

There were also some hardcore liverwurst connoisseurs in the building! "If you've never had a sandwich with Rye Bread, a nice brown mustard, thinly sliced raw onion (I prefer red), a quality Swiss cheese, and liverwurst, you are missing out. I don't eat it often, but sometimes I crave it."

"I mean not surprised it's liverwurst... it's basically all the parts no one wants to eat, all mushed up into a new flavor," a liverwurst detractor adds. Me? I'm gonna let y'all in on a little secret. I hope you aren't too mad at me afterward.

Real talk? Liverwurst is disgusting. I understand that it's a cultural delicacy in some parts of the world -- of course! But for my money, I'd rather jump into a bed of cacti than eat liverwurst. The fact that people eat it for nourishment and because they genuinely like it just doesn't compute for me. However, again, I acknowledge that we're engaging in a fun, minor difference of opinion at the end of the day!

"Boars Head is a trusted company and I wouldn't hesitate to continue buying and asking for their product." This is a real comment I had to highlight. Yep, definitely wasn't written by an employee under a shadow account. Nope -- that comment 100% passes the smell test! (Spoiler Alert: It doesn't.)