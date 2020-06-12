Seattle Blues Singer Lady A Opposes Lady Antebellum's Name Change

The artists formerly known as Lady Antebellum upset some fans while drawing praise from others with its June 11 decision to shorten its name to Lady A. Per a statement from the band, the name change happened because Antebellum means "occurring or existing before a particular war, especially the Civil War," causing concerns about racial insensitivity.

However, as Amy X. Wang and Ethan Millman reported for Rolling Stone, the country group now billed as Lady A's decision does not sit well with the original Lady A, a Seattle-based blues singer named Anita White.

"This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I've used it for over 20 years, and I'm proud of what I've done," White told Rolling Stone. "This is too much right now. They're using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn't have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it.

"It's an opportunity for them to pretend they're not racist or pretend this means something to them," she adds. "If it did, they would've done some research. And I'm not happy about that. You found me on Spotify easily -- why couldn't they?"

The article goes on to raise legal questions about the Lady A moniker.

"It's about who is first to use a name. Audience size is irrelevant," Bob Celestin, a longtime music attorney who's represented Pusha T and Missy Elliott, told Rolling Stone. "And the question is, does the original Lady A have a trademark registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office? If she does, she can go ahead and sue Lady Antebellum for infringement. If not, she still has a common law trademark and she can still show that she's been using the name in commerce -- records, posters, tour flyers -- for a number of years. She is first to use the mark in commerce, so that gives her a superior right to the name."

White fully intends to keep the Lady A name, for which she holds a business trademark, for the July 18 release of new album Lady A: Live in New Orleans and beyond.

"I don't know if [the former Lady Antebellum] are going to give me a cease-and-desist. I don't know how they'd react. But I'm not about to stop using my name," White says. "For them to not even reach out is pure privilege. I'm not going to lay down and let this happen to me. But now the burden of proof is on me to prove that my name is in fact mine, and I don't even know how much I'll have to spend to keep it."

There could be one bright side to what might become a litigious matter involving White and the Grammy-winning country trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood. Sudden publicity for the Seattle blues singer Lady A might introduce curious listeners to "Catch Me on the Low," "Change the World" and other songs on Spotify.

