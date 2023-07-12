Blue Bell Monster Cookie Dough ice cream
Blue Bell Ice Cream Launches New Monster Cookie Dough Flavor

Blue Bell releases a new flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

Just in time for the peak of summer, Blue Bell is releasing a brand new ice cream flavor jam-packed with flavor. The company's new Monster Cookie Dough flavor hit store shelves on July 6, also coinciding with National Ice Cream Month.

According to the company's website, the unique flavor features a vanilla ice cream base along with a tantalizing mix of brown sugar, peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate flavored chunks.

Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm described the cool new treat to CBS News.

"If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces," she said. "And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie."

Ice cream fans who are hoping to get a bite of the "monstrously delicious" flavor better head to stores soon, however. It's available in pint and half gallon sizes for a limited time only.

Many fans were ecstatic about the announcement of the new flavor, with one social media follower writing, "Ahhhhh my kids are gonna LOVE this one!" Another follower simply commented, "Oh. My. Lanta.," about the new flavor.

The Monster Cookie Dough ice cream is another in a large group of new flavors Blue Bell has released this year. In June, the brand introduced its coffee-flavored Java Jolt ice cream, which combines dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. That flavor was preceded by the return of the Southern Blackberry Cobbler, which had fans in the comments scrambling to the stores.

