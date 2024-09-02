Bleachers Collapse During Labor Day Texas Rodeo Injuring 12 As Attendees Heroically Try To Lift Steel Beams

The bleachers recently collapsed during a Labor Day Texas rodeo injuring 12 people. A night of celebration became a scene of chaos and confusion.

The bleachers partially collapsed at the Kendall County Fair with attendees on them. Hundreds turned out for the annual Kendall County Labor Day Fair and Rodeo on August 31. That's when the bleachers gave way. Several attendees heroically rushed to the aid of those who had been injured or crushed. They lifted up the metal beams as a group, allowing those underneath to escape.

Emergency responders transported eight people to the hospital. Meanwhile, four others suffered minor injuries. Fortunately, everyone appears to be alright and will recover. However, it was a scary scene to be sure. April Cleghorn, a witness, described the carnage after the bleachers fell, via Country Music Nation.

She said, "They were doing the bronco ride. And one had just stopped, and so the other one was about to come out, and then you hear this loud bang, and it was still, like the whole top just kind of went, collapsed." Meanwhile, she said that several men came under the bleachers to hold them up while help came.

Bleachers Collapse

"A lot of the men just ran underneath the bleachers. Probably good 30 to 35 men are just up there, all just holding the bleachers up until first responders come," said Cleghorn. "Considering how crazy and fast it happened, everybody was very calm and collected, and they just knew exactly what they had to do to keep it up."

Following the collapse, the Texas rodeo canceled its events for Sunday. They're still unsure what caused the bleachers to collapse. SInger Coffey Anderson was performing when the incident happened. The singer appeared to be shaken up by the accident. He asked for prayers for those injured.

"Kendall county fair and rodeo [sic] had the stands at the arena collapsed injuring multiple people tonight. Our show was cut short by the authorities. I led a prayer for the victims and their families and we packed up. Eerie and sad at the same time," Anderson wrote. "Pray for Kendall County residents.? The sound of chaos and people hurt is pretty scary."