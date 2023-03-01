Blake Shelton Bought an Unlikely Vehicle When He Made It Big

If Blake Shelton's on late night TV, there's sure to be a ridiculous segment. During a Monday night (Feb. 27) appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Shelton kept this trend rolling by explaining his first major purchase after his debut single, 2001's "Austin," made him an instant country superstar. Even when considering the source, the answer comes out of the blue.



"One of the first things I bought when I had a hit as a country artist -- because you're not crap in country music unless you have your own bulldozer," Shelton said. "I mean, [if you don't have a bulldozer], you really haven't made it. You're not over the hump. You know what I'm saying? So I bought a bulldozer."





Leaning further into blue collar stereotypes, Shelton didn't bother reading the instruction manual."I don't know how to run it, either. I bought this old bulldozer and just started trying to figure it out," he explained. "Even starting it was an adventure. "And then, like, how do you make it go? Just running crap over. It's awesome... if I need something actually done with it, then I'll pay somebody to run the dozer. But if it's just, like, you know, having a bad day -- or a good day -- get on it and go push some stuff."Shelton's currently on the road for his, which lasts through March 26. On March 6, he returns to The Voice for its 23rd season. The last original judge standing, Shelton will exit the singing competition series following this year's finale. Good friend andKelly Clarkson returns to the show this season, setting up friendly competition and good-natured barbs between two of the funniest personalities on television.





